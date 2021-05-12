According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 39 from last week’s total of 44.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,231 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of six from the total last reported total of 2,225. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,813, an increase of 13 from the last reported total of 3,800. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,728.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 24,519 with 19,081 molecular tests, 2,106 antibody tests, and 3,332 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 107.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 651 newly confirmed cases within the state with 3 newly reported fatalities, as of May 10, 2021.
Vaccination opportunity increased as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 139 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reported having 240 Johnson & Johnson and 18 Pfizer vaccines available. Walmart pharmacy, in Henderson, has reported 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in stock while Overton pharmacy continued to report having 800 Moderna vaccines. Tatum’s Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy reported 80 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available while UT Health - Henderson reported 810 available Moderna vaccines. Walgreens in Henderson reported 360 Moderna vaccines and 35 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Henderson’s CVS Pharmacy appears to have taken over as a vaccine hub for Rusk County as they’ve reported the availability of 2,579 Pfizer vaccines.
Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612, UT Health-Henderson at 903-657-7541, and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Walmart Pharmacy can be reached at 903-657-2757 and Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154. Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy in Tatum is available at 903-947-2174 and Walgreens in Henderson at 903-655-7561. CVS in Henderson can be reached at 903-657-7586.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 22,969 vaccines administered in Rusk County which represents the full vaccination of 22.74% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 22,763.
DSHS reported a total of 13,016 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 9,953 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC reporting two.
ETTF reported having three offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 514,606 offenders and 223,687 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,610 offenders and a total of 11,689 staff members testing positive and 33,163 offenders and 11,264 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped slightly to 80 from 94, while active employee cases climbed to 284 from the last reported total of 273. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 152, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 72 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 46 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.