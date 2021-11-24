According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to zero for the first time in months.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,518 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of one from the total last reported total of 4,517. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,984, an increase of 70 from the last reported total of 7,914. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,642.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 45,508, with 34,400 molecular tests conducted along with 2,402 antibody tests and 8,706 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 188.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,398 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 10 newly-reported fatalities as of November 23, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 42,269 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 35.18% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,469 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,800 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 68.18%. More than 3,029 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported four active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report four.
ETTF reported having four offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC reported having no offenders in isolation or medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 58.54%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and the newly reopened Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 33.69% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 504 active offender cases, an increase of 85 from Wednesday’s reported total of 419, and 436 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 20 from the 456 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state dropping to 210, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 8. A total of 54 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.