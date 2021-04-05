According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County showed a slight increase as the totals rested at 304, six above the last reported total of 298.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,185 total confirmed cases within the county, a small increase of 13 from the total last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,459, an increase from the last reported total of 3,446. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,683.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 22,304 with 17,794 molecular tests, 1,991 antibody tests, and 2,519 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rested at 105.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,409 newly confirmed cases within the state with 118 newly reported fatalities, as of April 1, 2021.
Local vaccination opportunities increased as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 500 Moderna vaccines available at UT Health Henderson with 50 Moderna vaccines available at Christus Trinity Clinic. Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reported 145 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available while Tatum’s Brookshire Bros. pharmacy reported having 70 Moderna vaccines and Overton Pharmacy reported 200 Moderna vaccines in stock. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact UT Health Henderson at 903-657-7541, Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612, and Kroger at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154 and Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy at 903-947-2174.
Rusk County reported 13,433 vaccine doses administered, which represents 11.74% of the applicable County population and a huge spike in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 11,767. A total of 8,294 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 5,139 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported three active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported two employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC still reporting two.
ETTF reported having 47 offenders in medical isolation and four on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 466,720 offenders and 196,770 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,409 offenders and a total of 11,427 staff members testing positive and 32,891 offenders and 10,853 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped to 202 from 206, while active employee cases dropped to 443 from the last reported total of 453. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 94, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 93. A total of 71 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 44 throughout state facilities.
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, TDCJ reported no units on virus-related lockdown.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.