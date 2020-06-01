In the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 within Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management has reported one new positive case within the county since Tuesday. This newly reported patient resides in the Cushing area.
With the reported recovery of 3 new patients, the county’s active total is down to 10 with 34 patients having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered.
The total number of positive cases has risen to 46.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 59,776, with a testing total of 989,994. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 1,601, a slight increase from last report’s 1,527, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 38,905, a substantial increase from Wednesday’s 35,292.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
