According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County remained at zero.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,197 total confirmed cases within the county, a small increase of 6 from the total last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,867, an increase from the last reported total of 3,450. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,694.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 22,767 with 17,043 molecular tests, 2,004 antibody tests, and 2,720 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 105.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,444 newly confirmed cases within the state with 8 newly reported fatalities, as of April 12, 2021.
There are still plenty of local vaccination opportunities as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 151 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson having 415 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available while Tatum’s Brookshire Bros. pharmacy reported having 30 Moderna vaccines and 50 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Overton Pharmacy reported having 300 Moderna vaccines in stock. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612 and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154 and Tatum’s Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy at 903-947-2174.
Rusk County reported 15,976 vaccine doses administered, which represents 15.28% of the applicable County population and a large spike in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 15,214.
DSHS reported a total of 9,288 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 6,688 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported three active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported one employee testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC still reporting two.
ETTF reported having 47 offenders in medical isolation and six on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 478,990 offenders and 205,553 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,503 offenders and a total of 11,507 staff members testing positive and 32,935 offenders and 11,009 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped to 234 from 239, while active employee cases dropped to 362 from the last reported total of 373. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 136, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 51. A total of 72 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 45 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.