According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 81.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 990 positive cases within the county, an increase of 36 from the 954 last reported with a recovery total of 888. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 21.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 845,100, with a testing total of 7,532,717. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 17,286, a small increase from last report’s 17,022. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 744,283, yet another substantial increase from the 729,762 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 85 for the state, as of Thursday, Oct. 22.
TDCJ continues to report five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none out of Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 171 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reports three active employee cases with BMCC reporting one employee testing positive for COVID-19, while a total of 30 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reports having four offenders in medical isolation and eight on medical restriction, while BMCC shows none in isolation or on medical restriction.
TDCJ reports that 216,313 offenders and 75,066 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 23,297 offenders and a total of 5,294 staff members having tested positive and 21,078 offenders and 4,695 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have decreased from 1,286 to 1,228. Active employee cases rose to 517 from the last report’s 474. Confirmed COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 55, while those presumed to be COVID related is at 105, with an additional 47 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports only 3 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remains at 21 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.