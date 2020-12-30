According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped significantly to 123 from the last reported total of 256.
The Department of State Health Services reported 1,481 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 29 from the 1,452 last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 2,250, a dramatic increase from the last reported total of 2,021. The DSHS recently added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 942.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 14,974. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 50.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reports 12,841 newly confirmed cases within the state with 49 newly reported fatalities, as of December 28, 2020.
TDCJ reported three active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none inside Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 126 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 5 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with 2 reported by BMCC, while a total of 73 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and 4 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported no offenders in either isolation or on restriction.
TDCJ reported that 288,166 offenders and 114,249 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 28,398 offenders and a total of 8,370 staff members testing positive and 25,442 offenders and 6,952 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses rose from 1,034 to 1,744. Active employee cases rose to 1,318 from the last report’s 1,097. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 76, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101, with an additional 47 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported 6 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total rested at 29 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.