According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County rose slightly to ten from last week’s zero count.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,519 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of five from the total last reported total of 4,514. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,971, a decrease of five from the last reported total of 7,976. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,650.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 45,802, with 34,552 molecular tests conducted along with 2,410 antibody tests and 8,840 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total held steady at 188.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,036 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 5 newly-reported fatalities as of November 29, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 42,514 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 38.88% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,591 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,923 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 68.79%. More than 3,302 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, Billy Moore Correctional Center, or Bradshaw State Jail. ETTF reported three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report four.
ETTF reported having eight offenders in medical isolation and three on medical restriction while BMCC reported zero.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 60.73%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 36.60% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 456 active offender cases, a decrease of 31 from Wednesday’s reported total of 487, and 458 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 23 from the 435 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stood at 210, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 8. A total of 54 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.