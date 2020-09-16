According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County rose to 125.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 831 positive cases within the county, an increase of 65 from the 766 last reported with a recovery total of 700. Rusk County’s fatality total stands at 6.
Total reported cases within the state are at 663,445, with a testing total of 5,213,247. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 14,211, an increase from last report’s 13,853, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 581,204 another substantial increase from the 564,114 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related casualty only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 161 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates six active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 262 offenders having recovered and 7 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while 45 have recovered. ETTF also reports no offenders in medical isolation with 21 on medical restriction. The unit is currently still in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 200,977 offenders and 66,311 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 21,544 offenders and 4,625 staff members previously testing positive and 19,646 offenders and 3,521 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped significantly to 995 from 1,531 with active employee cases dropping to 994. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 151 with an additional 40 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 17 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 20 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.