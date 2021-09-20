According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 1,343 from Wednesday’s 1,369.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,138 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 47 from the total last reported total of 4,091. The county’s recovery total stood at 5,810, an increase of 226 from the last reported total of 5,584. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,152.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 38,283, with 29,290 molecular tests conducted along with 2,285 antibody tests and 6,708 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 140, with six new fatalities since the last report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 14,931 newly confirmed cases within the state with 372 newly-reported fatalities as of September 16, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 37,559 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 36.55% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 20,549 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 17,010 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 70.25%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 274 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported 12 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported five.
ETTF reported having 274 offenders in medical isolation and 211 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,261 active offender cases, a decrease of 275 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,536, and 919 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 73 from the 846 last reported.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 61 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 61 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.