According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continued to fall, coming to rest at 625, a healthy decrease from Wednesday’s total of 649.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,189 total confirmed cases within the county, a decrease of 15 from the total last reported total of 4,174. The county’s recovery total stood at 6,704, an increase of 103 from the last reported total of 6,601. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,281.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 39,857, with 30,394 molecular tests conducted along with 2,320 antibody tests and 7,143 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 143, an increase of two from Wednesday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 8,072 newly confirmed cases within the state with 463 newly-reported fatalities as of September 23, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 38,554 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 37.91% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 20,913 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 17,641 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 71.17%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 28 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and five from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported seven employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported 11.
ETTF reported having 29 offenders in medical isolation and 291 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported five offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,178 active offender cases, a decrease of 103 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,281, and 698 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 119 from the 817 last reported.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 173, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 58 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 64 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.