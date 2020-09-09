According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 62, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 740 positive cases within the county, an increase of 24 from the 716 last reported with a recovery total of 672. Rusk County’s fatality total has risen to 5.
Total reported cases within the state are at 640,370, with a testing total of 5,320,999. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 13,492, an increase from last report’s 13,091, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 543,412, another substantial increase from the 527,359 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related casualty only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 20 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 277 offenders having recovered and 11 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while 13 have recovered. ETTF also reports eight offenders in medical isolation with 49 on medical restriction. The unit is currently still in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 199,1032 offenders and 64,779 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 21,313 offenders and 4,496 staff members having shown positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 18,643 offenders and 3,432 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped to 1,790 with active employee cases increasing slightly to 1,044. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 145 with an additional 42 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 19 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total remained at 20 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.