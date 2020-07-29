According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have risen to 142, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. Cases reported within these facilities remained at three, with Bradshaw dropping to zero while ETTF rose to three, as TDCJ representatives continue to monitor the correctional facilities within the area.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 267 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 125 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 300 positive cases within the county. An attempt was previously made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but as of no response was ever received. Rusk County’s death toll still stands at three. According to a graph depicting the percentage of COVID cases per Rusk County town, of the cases reported within the last two weeks, Henderson has held 63.9% of positive cases. Kilgore holds 9.3% and Overton stands at 6.5% while both Mt. Enterprise and Tatum have 4.6%. The remaining 11.1% was reported within areas marked other which would be unincorporated areas within the county.
Total reported cases within the state are at 385,923, with a testing total of 3,428,882. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 5,713, an increase from last report’s 4,521, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 229,107, another substantial increase from the 203,826 last reported. DSHS will be reported COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related fatality only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 44 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates no active cases at Henderson’s Bradshaw State Jail facility with 14 patients having recovered. Bradshaw has no offenders in medical isolation or on medical restriction. East Texas Treatment Facility reports seven active offender cases with 25 offenders having recovered and three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while four have recovered. ETTF also reports eight offenders in medical isolation with 402 on medical restriction. TDCJ reports that 158,794 offenders and 49,663 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 13,601 offenders and 3,123 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 10,666 offenders listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 102 with an additional 32 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 36 units are still on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total climbed to 13 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.