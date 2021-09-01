According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 580 from last week’s 590, a difference of 17 cases from the 597 reported just a day ago.
The Department of State Health Services reported 3,235 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 82 from the total last reported total of 3,153. The county’s recovery total stood at 5,110, an increase of 134 from the last reported total of 4,967. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 2,576.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 33,490, with 25,619 molecular tests conducted along with 2,239 antibody tests and 5,632 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 122, with three new fatalities since the last report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 8,410 newly confirmed cases within the state with 33 newly-reported fatalities as of August 30, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 35,226 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 33.76% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 19,514 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 15,712 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 68.23%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 33 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and one from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported 24 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported three.
ETTF reported having 44 offenders in medical isolation and 47 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported one offender in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,201 active offender cases and 749 active employee diagnoses.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 59 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 52 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.