According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County jumped to 1,224 from last week’s 721.
The Department of State Health Services reported 3,946 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 588 from the total last reported total of 3,358. The county’s recovery total stood at 5,393, an increase of 172 from the last reported total of 5,221. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 2,797.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 36,662, with 28,176 molecular tests conducted along with 2,263 antibody tests and 6,223 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 126, with two new fatalities since the last report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,606 newly confirmed cases within the state with 53 newly-reported fatalities as of September 6, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 36,321 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 34.99% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 20,038 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 16,283 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 69.21%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 297 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and six from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported 29 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported three.
ETTF reported having 304 offenders in medical isolation and 47 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported six offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,581 active offender cases and 875 active employee diagnoses.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 59 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 53 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.