According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County increased to 1,369 from Wednesday’s 1,311.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,091 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 38 from the total last reported total of 4,053. The county’s recovery total stood at 5,584, an as-yet unexplained decrease of 865 from the last reported total of 6,449. The previously published increase of more than 1,000 is expected to have been a reporting error within the DSHS website but no response has been received. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 2,995.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 37,942, with 29,039 molecular tests conducted along with 2,276 antibody tests and 6,627 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 134, with one new fatality since the last report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 8,140 newly confirmed cases within the state with 46 newly-reported fatalities as of September 13, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 37,151 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 35.98% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 20,407 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 16,744 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 69.93%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 301 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and five from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported 16 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported two.
ETTF reported having 301 offenders in medical isolation and 258 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported five offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,536 active offender cases, an increase of 11 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,525, and 846 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 77 from the 923 last reported.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 61 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rising to 58 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.