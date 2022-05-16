MEISD Theatre troupe takes state honors again
Mount Enterprise’s Theatre Arts (META) Department continues to wow with a back-to-back 2A Theatre Team State Championship and a veritable treasure trove of group and individual wins.
While this year’s One-Act Play only made its way through the Regional competition, the team headed on to Austin to compete in multiple state-level Theatrical Design categories.
META Student Carlee Reeves took fifth place in Group Set Design, as did Allieanna Durrett in the Group Marketing Design. Team members Anna Carreon placed fifth in Group Costume Design, as well as, Autumn Stewart in the Group Hair and Makeup Design categories.
META member Alex Weed came home with a third-place win in the Individual Hair and Makeup Design Category while Alana Denby is now a State Qualifier in Individual Costume Design.
While Mt. Enterprise is considered a 2A district these competitions were amongst schools from 1A to 4A.
These wins paired with the team’s previous double fifth-place and third place wins in the Film categories gave the META troupe enough combined points to bring home the Theatre Team State Championship title.
“There aren’t many schools who can secure the Theatre Team championship without OAP, but we were able to do it because of how well our kids did in Film and Theatrical Design,” said META Director Kim Fryman of the wide range of excellence delivered by her small-town students.