The Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Monday night candidate forum for those seeking election in the U.S. Congress District 1, Texas State Representative District 11, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 races, where viewpoints from both sides of the aisle clashed on some important state and national topics.
Moderated by current Chamber Board President, Henderson Police Department Lt. Charles Helton, the evening’s events began with candidates seeking to fill the Congressional District 1 seat long held by Rep. Louie Gohmert who will vacate his position in a bid to dethrone Attorney General Ken Paxton. A surprise to most in attendance was the last-minute addition of Democratic candidates Victor D. Dunn and Stephen Kocen to the dais.
After brief introductions of themselves the five candidates, Victor Dunn, Joe McDaniel, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Stephen Kosen, and John Porro, launched into their responses to some hard-hitting questions submitted by members of the surrounding community.
With representatives from both sides of the aisle, the reactions to the first question regarding the candidates’ thoughts on the January 6 Committee were in expected opposition.
“I’ve really thought about this long and hard,” said Democratic Candidate Dunn. “Ultimately, I think the President owes justice to those individuals that did that because I think their mindset had to have been that if the President summons me to do that, then I probably ought to do it.” Dunn went on to suggest that former President Trump should have preemptively pardoned all those involved with the events at the Capital as he did many others before he left office.
Republican candidate Joe McDaniel quickly countered the Democrat perspective by comparing the lack of reaction to months of Black Lives Matter protests and millions of dollars in damage.
“We live in a world where people are treated differently,” said McDaniel. “It’s very concerning to me that certain groups of people can run through the streets and do damage into the millions of dollars, and they are not touched. We have people that go up and support the President and they get locked up. I think those people need to be brought home.”
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran called the January 6 committee a political witchhunt by the liberal left. “There’s no question that they are attempting to rewrite history and rewrite the legacy of President Trump,” said Moran. “They want to undo so many years of good work that he did to bring conservative values back to Washington D.C. and to stir up the swamp.” He referenced the January 6 committee’s use of the term ‘domestic terrorist’ to describe those who entered the Capitol building and decried the left’s willingness to incarcerate people without due process of the law and keep them as political prisoners.
Stephen Kocen, the second Democratic candidate in attendance, called the January 6 events the “worst act of anti-patriotism” and cited claims of attacks upon policemen and premeditation on the part of President Trump. “In America when something happens, we get to the bottom of it,” Kocen said. “They got to the bottom of Watergate to find out what was going on regardless of who was in charge. We want to know the truth.”
New Yorker turned East Texan, John Porro hit straight to the heart of Republican thinking on the January 6 events saying, “Let’s be clear. President Trump did not tell people to go and storm the Capital. He told people that they should go peacefully protest and speak their minds.” He also agreed with opponent McDaniel’s notion that there is no equality within the law, especially when the difference is being a liberal versus a conservative.
Most ideas were similar regarding the threat of China and America’s reaction on both sides of the aisle. Sanctions were called for and thoughts of expanding our military presence were raised. Most candidates did agree that this country should improve its ability to manufacture goods that have long been provided by China and Taiwan and show the capability of self-sustainability.
Another hotbed of contention between Democrats and Republicans was the topic of the final question, the southern border, and illegal immigration. All Republican candidates agreed that the border wall is necessary and the immigration system needs to be completely overhauled, while both Democrats felt the wall was pointless. Candidates Dunn and Kocen expressed similar notions with Dunn calling for the US to subsidize business on the Mexico side of the border with the expectation that the people wouldn’t cross the border in search of jobs if we provided adequate alternatives on the southern side, while Kocen supposed the break in the immigration system is that not enough people are naturalized because the process is too lengthy.
As Congressional candidates left the stage, all eyes were on candidate Dunn, as he stood waving a small American flag, pilfered from the stage decorations placed by Chamber Executive Director Bonnie Geddie.
Candidates for the seat of State Representative for District 11, currently held by multi-term incumbent Travis Clardy, took to the stage to discuss their thoughts on more important Texas topics.
Moderator Helton questioned the candidates’ preparedness to serve the State in the House of Representatives. All candidates referenced their years of experience owning small businesses, all believing that with hard work nothing is impossible. Rep. Clardy may have had some advantage in this line of questioning with his nine-year career serving in this role.