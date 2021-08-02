All one has to do is drive down U.S. Highway 79 and it’s obvious that there is a new restaurant in town. It’s almost like you are driving down at the coast but you’re not, you’re in Henderson, Texas.
Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp is Henderson’s newest restaurant and is providing one of the most unique dining experiences you will ever experience.
This restaurant stands out with all of its unique signage on the outside of the building and that’s not the half of it, wait until you get inside and you will see walls and walls of various memorabilia and festive colors throughout the restaurant.
“All outside signage was hand painted by my son,” said Ricky Martinez, owner with 40 years experience in the restaurant business. “Doug Clothier (Director of Operations), Tiger Martinez and Rusty Wilson was in charge of the opening and working with the contractors.”
Martinez continued, “The restaurant opened on July 12 and it’s been a big hit in Henderson, the people have been very receptive. We provide good environment, food and service with relatable music and sometimes live music.”
Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp specializes in Texicajun food cooked by experienced chefs. They provide great food, drinks and relaxed atmosphere with an excellent wait staff. There are nine different frozen drinks and even a New Orleans style daiquiri to mention a few. You will find various styles of Mexican, seafood and Cajun dishes to please a variety of tastes.
The menu includes 15 starters (appetizers) such as a dip sampler, Mexican shrimp Cocktail, pistolettes, boudin balls and fried alligator bites. You will find several types of tacos, salads, Po’ Boys as well as nine different Mexicajun dishes to please any appetite.
There are various types of fajitas, combo baskets, grilled plates with veggies and a variety of gumbo dishes. Their specialty dishes include shrimp and grits, blackened redfish, seafood enchiladas, grilled salmon, blackened tuna and tilapia. For the steak lover there are rib eyes and filets.
You can also order party trays, desserts and of course oysters. They even have a kid’s menu.
“This is a great place to bring your out of town guest,” said Martinez.
Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp is one of seven restaurants located in Texas with Henderson being the newest. The first one opened in Beaumont in 2014. Other locations include Lufkin, Port Arthur, Lumberton, Winnie and Orange.
The Henderson location is at 405 Highway 79 North with current days and times of operation Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.