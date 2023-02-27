KHB and City of Henderson join forces for playground safety surface
The Lake Forest Park playground is a much safer place for area children to play thanks to Keep Henderson Beautiful and the City of Henderson.
The safe, soft, and squishy safety surface of the lakeside playground was sponsored through more than $72,000 of funds from donations and grants furnished by Keep Henderson Beautiful. The project was completed with a $3,000 payment from the City.
“This is the first safety surface,” said Keep Henderson Beautiful president, Leon Harris. “We want to get to all the parks.”
Keep Henderson Beautiful has funded multiple updates and upgrades within the park including the VeraBank Amphitheater, all new playground equipment, refurbished original equipment, seating, pathways, and landscaping.
