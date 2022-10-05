RCPA teams up with McMillan Memorial Library to foster adoptable cats
A wonderful partnership has authored a new chapter in fostering for Rusk County Pets Alive.
Through their work with McMillan Memorial Library in Overton, TX, a branch of the Rusk County Library System, adoptable inside cats have a foster that acclimates them to interaction with people.
Rusk County Pets Alive has tagged over 800 cats from the local shelter, Henderson TX Animal Center, in the past four years. This intake has included all types of cats: inside only, outside only, in & out cats, and even feral cats that do not want human interaction. Our “match-makers” work with information from the previous owner and the shelter staff as well as doing behavior testing with our volunteers to determine what category each cat fits.
Some inside-only or in-and-out cats are a bit skittish with people and only need some socialization to make them more adoptable. This is where the staff at McMillan Memorial Library come into the plan. They foster the cat at the library where people come in every day and the cat becomes accustomed to this interaction. This allows RCPA to get information on how the cat responds to adults and children. This also gives interested adopters an in-depth chance to meet and greet the cat.
The relationship between the library and the rescue is mutually beneficial. The library shares information about the cat adoption program at RCPA. The library staff also share pictures of the foster cat on their social media posts which widens the audience who see the adoptable cats. The rescue in turn shares the library posts and spreads the word about this unique program that brings new patrons to the library. RCPA also provides food and supplies for the foster.
Anyone interested in adopting a Library Cat can do so online on the website (www.ruskcountypetsalive.org) and the cat coordinator will contact them to finalize the adoption and arrange for pick up. After a cat has spent time at the library, if it has not already been adopted by a library patron, it is then comfortable moving to an adoption center at a pet store where it will be handled by many customers.
Rusk County Pets Alive is an adoption partner with Petsense in Henderson TX and PetSmart in Longview TX for cat adoptions.
If your business is interested in short-term fostering an inside cat, contact us at rcpacats@gmail.com.
