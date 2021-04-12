President of ETBU to speak at First Baptist Church
On April 18 President Dr. J Blair Blackburn will speak at First Baptist Church in Henderson and will be sharing information on the new Great Commission Center and East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) and how it is associated with Henderson resident Fred Hale.
This new facility will be the new home of the Fred Hale School of Business on the ETBU campus. This 23,000 square foot facility will be the future home to the Fred Hale School of Business, the Great Commission Program and the Office of Career Development.
According to Becky Davis at ETBU, “this new building will be the physical manifestation of ETBU’s mission of developing Christian servant leaders and will serve as a reminder that all believers have a role to play in to fulfill the Great Commission.”
Davis also provided the following background on Hale. He was one of 20 original partners in the formation of the Henderson Clay Products brick company. Henderson Clay Products became the largest brick plant in Texas and one of the largest in the United States. Hale was a building contractor and he built many buildings in Henderson including Citizen’s National Bank, First National Bank, and Southside Baptist Church.
Hale and his wife Edith were active members of First Baptist Church of Henderson from 1930 until her death in 1971. The Hales led the Baptist Training Union class for teenagers every Sunday evening.
In 1985 the East Texas Baptist University School of Business was renamed the Fred Hale School of Business in recognition of Hales service on the Board and for his generous support of Christ-centered education. He was also named a trustee emeritus and awarded an Honorary Doctorate by ETBU.
The fund raising campaign to construct this new facility began on January 2020 when the Board of Trustees of ETBU voted to launch its construction. In the summer of 2020 the university received a $1,500,000 challenge grant form the J.E. and L.E. Maybee Foundation that required that ETBU raise $6,000,000 by July 1, 2021 in order to receive the grant funds. As of February 22 ETBU has $4,625,550 committed to the campaign. They must raise an additional $1,374,450 by July 1, 2021 to receive the Mabee Foundation grant of $1,500,000
“ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “We put our full trust in the Lord and the vision that He laid on our hearts, that He would provide the resources necessary to carry out this vision to completion. Through the generosity of the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation and the University supporters who have partnered with us on this project so far, God is faithfully fulfilling His promises. It is truly humbling to witness as we fervently pray and diligently work to meet the goal for the challenge grant.”
The project is estimated to cost $7,500,000 to construct. Enterprise Products Partners CEO and ETBU Alumnus Dr. Jim Teague (’68) gave the initial lead gift to launch the campaign. The Great Commission Center campaign has received support from former students, businesses, foundations, and friends of the University.
“The Great Commission Center facility is a demonstration of our institutional belief that all followers of Christ have a role to play in the fulfillment of the Great Commission,” Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant said. “God has prompted many alumni and supporters to partner with us on this important campaign. The symbolism of the Great Commission Center and the Kingdom purposes of the proposed facility have captured the attention of our supporters.”
According to Davis this was inspired by Baker Library at Harvard University, which also houses the Harvard Business School, this new building will become the focal symbol for quality Christian education, servant leadership development, and excellence in business leadership and ethics throughout the East Texas region and the Southern United States. The facility will also be home to one of ETBU’s largest academic programs, the Fred Hale School of Business. Located in the central quadrant of academic life, the Great Commission Center will grant the Hale School of Business prominence as a premier program of study. A modern 21st-century learning center with historic architectural and educational identity will advance the Hale Business School’s awareness, relevance, and reputation as a leading Christ-centered business school for undergraduate and graduate studies.
“The Great Commission Center housing the Fred Hale School of Business as a concept is not far from the strategy used by the first-century missionaries, Paul, Priscilla and Aquilla,” ETBU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “They paired their trade with their faith. The entrepreneurial spirit of these leaders to use their skills and abilities to further the gospel is exactly what we hope to do through the Great Commission Center. Instead of separating profession and faith….we seek a holistic preparation for calling.”
To find more information or to make a contribution to the Great Commission Center campaign, visit www.etbu.edu/gcc.