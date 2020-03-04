A mystery was afoot Sunday night at Lake Striker Resort as they hosted their first-ever Murder Mystery Evening.
The troupe played to a packed house as they wound their way through a murder most foul. With a script written by the Resort’s Marketing Consultant, Edith Nicol Fudge, the ensemble playfully drew the crowd into their handmade whodunnit.
The production opened with the discovery of a crabby lake resident floating lifeless, and the rumors and insinuations surrounding her death were plenty. Complete with secret relationships, a hidden pregnancy, a detective with motives galore, a cook with a bad attitude, and her ever-present knife, the mystery unfolded with a comically climactic end.
The cast of seven played their parts impeccably. The tension between characters was evident while remaining humorous and engaging. The use of props was comical as a dinner roll in an apron pocket was used to indicate pregnancy (bun in the oven) and the infamous knife made a grand show in a hostage situation near the end of the play. The short fight scene between a disgruntled groundskeeper and the cantankerous cook was a thing of comic beauty that nearly took down the house as the curtains were unintentionally ripped from the windows.
During short breaks between acts, a cast of “One Liners” circled the crowd, engaging in conversation and teasing the mind with riddles and silly jokes.
Crowd reactions were constant with gasps and giggles and even one patron shouting out, “The doctor did it!” Thirteen of the evening’s dinner guests turned sleuths managed to untangle the series of events and deduce the murderer.
The lively show paired with hors d’oeuvres aplenty and the delicious dinner selections included in the evening, made for a night to remember.
The small ensemble cast consisted of:
Scott Martin as the witty Narrator, Randy Lingo as Chase, the randy resort manager, Laura Mullenax as the timid, and somewhat tawdry, Waitress Lillie, Carol McWhorter as the debt-laden Doctor Jane, Ray Stephenson as the bumbling but effective Detective Watson, Tim Mullenax as Dereck the grumpy groundskeeper and maintenance man, and Kathy Stephenson as The Cook, the terrifying yet motherly resort chef.
A follow-up event is in the works, with Fudge developing an exciting new concept and a fresh script. For more information on the next Murder Mystery Evening at Lake Striker Resort, you can follow them on Facebook or find them at www.lakestrikerresort.com. With new events coming to the resort, there are delights available for everyone.