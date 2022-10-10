The excitement surrounding the Wednesday morning reopening of the Hospice Shoppe was palpable with a packed parking lot and the faces of impatiently waiting patrons pressed against glass doors.
Staff and volunteers worked frantically to prepare for the impending rush of retail, only stopping in a final moment to pray quietly, as a group, in thanks for the opportunity to serve the community once again. “We are thrilled to open back up, and we are thankful that our customers have stuck with us and are lined up waiting to come back in,” said excited Shop Manager Donna Morris.
As the locks turned and the doors opened, throngs of ecstatic shoppers filled the aisles and loaded boxes with treasures by the handful. With grand reopening prices at $1 for shoes and clothes, shoppers weren’t even stopping to check sizes. Cute shirts, sassy skirts, sweet sandals and dangerously high heels were snatched and grabbed from all directions.
The town is still abuzz with excitement over the return of the beloved thrift store, after the extensive roof damage from the April tornado that left many businesses within that strip of storefronts unable to open their doors.
For those hoping to visit the store they will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and you can find them on Facebook at HOET Thrift Shoppe - Henderson, TX.
