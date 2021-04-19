Local landmark business celebrates 100 years
Rayford Florist and Gifts, the Heritage square landmark with its chic black and white awning and au courant owners Jon and James Nicholson, is celebrating 100 years of service to Henderson and the surrounding communities.
Founded in 1921 by the Rayford family, the budding business migrated from the family garage to several different storefronts throughout the town before finally settling permanently into its current location, one with a rich history all its own.
Once Reed’s jewelry store, the building was destroyed by an 1878 fire that ravaged the downtown district. What blossomed from the ashes of the previous building was the sophisticated art deco storefront that can be seen today. The massive display units are remnants of the jewelry and china company. “We have customers come in and say ‘Oh, I bought my wedding ring here or my china was displayed right there,’” said James. “It’s heartwarming to have the history.”
Hoping to bring their own New Orleans business to Texas and scale down the hectic pace of their lives, the pair had considered sites in Dallas, Austin, and Houston but felt an immediate connection to the Henderson area and the building itself. “We looked all over the state but this place has a different energy,” said James of visiting the building and town that would soon be their personal retirement haven. “This just had something about it, more than just the building, something about the town. The more we were here we felt there was something very special about Henderson. I hope everybody realizes how special this little town really is.” James
As fourth owners of this business in full bloom, the Nicholsons took over in April of 2014 and opened their doors in June of the same year. “I never thought that we would live in a tiny little town like Henderson,” said Jon, “But it is absolutely home to us now.”
Lead down this blossoming path by his grandmother he quickly developed a passion for the work, Jon has been a florist for 41 years. He is now a Master Florist, a Certified Professional Florist, and a two-time winner of Louisiana State Floral Designer of the Year. James is also a Master Florist but prefers to work within his background as a New York fashion designer and marketing genius, James added the “and Gifts” to the Rayford name, bringing in options ranging from personally selected home decor to chocolatey treats and charming handicrafts.
“Our rule is when we go to market we look at stuff and we both have to like it or one of us just love it so much the other one gets over it,” said James of the adventures they have searching for items to fill the decor and gifts section of the store. “Most of the time we agree on everything, which is scary, but there are times when one of us sees a thing and just know it’ll be perfect in the store.”
Displaying items such as handcrafted candles sourced from Dallas and a small shop in the French Quarter and chocolates from Austin, they work with small privately owned businesses whenever possible.
Both James and Jon have a deep affinity for the city of Henderson and regularly work with various civic organizations to increase foot traffic in the historic downtown district and boost the small privately-owned businesses filling the Heritage Square area.
“We want to be involved in this little town,” said James, declaring his immediate fondness for the area. “It’s weird that I love this little town and I feel this connection so much. We don’t understand where that’s from but there is such a connection to this little town that it warms my heart. It’s my concept of what hospitality and a little town should be and what they used to be. There’s a civility that this town has.”
“It’s been so wonderful to be in this town. We have so many people that are so happy and supportive. We decided that we could be gentile shop owners. Get old and be here waiting to have a cup of coffee with whoever wants one,” said Jon, playing out future images of seer-sucker suits and rocking chairs on their creaky wooden floors surrounded by their love for one another, their love for their work, and the reciprocated love of this small town they happily call home.