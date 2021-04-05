Lawrence and Helen Vaughan, Overton’s sweetest and most enduring couple, will soon celebrate a milestone not often marked, their 75th wedding anniversary.
They hope to spend Tuesday, April 5, with their family in quiet celebration of the life they’ve built and shared for so many seasons. Their eyes sparkled at the idea of being near their children on that special day and as most grandparents do they beamed over their eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and relished in the notion of having each of them close at hand on such a momentous occasion.
Out of all of the couple’s accomplishments in love and life, and there are many, their proudest achievements are their three children, Steven, Debbie, and Susan. “The good Lord has blessed us two and we’re very thankful for it,” said Lawrence, so openly proud of his children and their successes.
When asked what it’s like to have spent 75 years in constant contact with another person Lawrence, jokingly referring to Helen’s ability to have put up with him for 75 years said, “It hasn’t been any problem with me, but now she’s probably got something to add.”
“You know, sometimes I wonder if the reason a lot of couples have trouble, they really don’t get to know each other before they get married. You love a person, but you’ve got to like them too,” said Helen pondering their ability to have not only lasted this long as a couple but enjoyed each moment of those 75 years. “Because you live with them everything is important, their attitude and everything.”
Having been friends and classmates since their earliest memories their capacity to like one another has never faltered. Both attended school in Johntown, Texas, until the third grade when Lawrence attended school in Bogota. The teens reconnected in High School and began dating.
Another key to their longevity was that they always planned for the future. From the beginning of their relationship, the couple knew that Lawrence would go into the military as all graduating men in that time were expected to serve.
When the day came that he enlisted and was called on to play a role in World War II their plans fell smoothly into place. The young couple was engaged and intended to wait until his time in the military was satisfied. Brave Helen followed her beloved to California where she waited patiently, and fearfully, for his return. She worked diligently to provide for herself with the expectation of supporting her small family upon his eventual return to civilian life as their well-laid plan included his college education.
As Helen made her way in a place both new and distant from her support system, Lawrence embarked on his own journey into a foreign land.
Now a Navy Radio Operator he traveled the South Pacific aboard a naval transport vessel, making landfall on islands some of which he’d never heard of before or since. He and his fellow shipmates traveled on a small vessel transporting everything from supplies and food to Australian beer and bodies to and from places like Guadalcanal, Samoa, and Guam.
Even on the edge of danger daily he never failed to write a letter to his beloved. Some of those letters would remain aboard the ship for days or weeks at a time as they traveled but the letters still went out every day. When landfall was made those letters would find their way to their intended and Helen could breathe sighs of relief knowing her soldier was safe and sailing ever closer to the end of war and the beginning of their journey together.
In February of 1946, Lawrence returned from his time in the South Pacific. He was granted a 30-day leave and within that time the couple was finally able to tie the knot.
On April 5, 1946, the happy couple married in Los Angeles, California. With his discharge date so close at hand, he expected the Navy would let him putter around the San Francisco base but Uncle Sam had an altogether different idea.
He was ordered aboard General Mitchell, one of the largest transport vessels within the Navy, and sent back to Guam where he and his crewmates retrieved more than 6,000 Marine Corps soldiers for return to the States.
“After I got back from Guam they cut me loose. I went to New Orleans, got a discharge, and then we’ve been together ever since,” said Lawrence still reliving the excitement and relief of his discharge all these years later.
Immediately upon his discharge, Lawrence dove into his furthered education, enrolling at Texas A&M, majoring in Agriculture, and eventually completing his Master’s degree in 1974. Following their long-held plan, Helen worked as a secretary and spent time earning her “PhT” or Putting Hubby Through degree, joked Mary Ann Ward, Lawrence’s baby sister.
Lawrence finally finished with his college career and eager to take his place as breadwinner told Helen it was time for her to stay home. Soon after their firstborn Steven arrived, followed 14 months later by daughter Debbie and two years later their baby girl Susan. Helen relished in the opportunity to raise the family they’d planned.
As Lawrence settled into his career with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, of which he became the Director before his eventual retirement and Helen immersed herself in her full-time occupation of wife and mother, they experienced the heart of this 75-year long journey. They struggled together in moments that many other couples don’t survive. They savored the highs and prayed together through the lows always rejoicing in the success of their family and the strength of their commitment to one another and to this life they’d built.
“One thing that I think is so important is talking to one another,” said Helen when asked about the secret to their success. “Sit and visit and talk.”
The couple’s longest-running routine is to sit after every workday and have a cup of coffee and discuss what happened throughout the day.
“When he comes home from work, I’m ready for him to come home, I get through with everything and we sit down and have a cup of coffee,” said Helen revisiting hundreds of past chats over heated cups. “When you do that, you talk to one another about the little things like what the children did at school then it’s easier to talk about the big things.”
As the years passed and their family grew, that cup of coffee moved from quiet kitchens, avoiding the noise of children’s television to back yard patios to watch their growing brood play in the sun and has come to rest in the brightly lit sunroom of their Overton home, the place where most of their downtime is spent...together.
In that homey, sun-filled room in their cozy, love-filled home they sit and they continue to share those cups of coffee and talk and that’s how they’ve made it for 75 years and counting.