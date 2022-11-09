Everyone’s favorite sticky-sweet celebration is right around the corner, so dig out those walking shoes and get ready for a Saturday filled with old-fashioned syrup-making, storytelling, live music, classic cars, and city-wide shopping for those special once-a-year treats.
The 33rd Annual Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off at 9 a.m., Saturday, November 12.
To visit the Depot Museum’s historical displays and witness the real-time creation of the festival’s namesake liquid gold head for 514 North High Street, near the hospital.
Entering the museum gates is like traveling back in time with rides on the famous carousel and syrup-making demonstrations. Continue your promenade through the past at the teepee display, watch the flintknapper create ancient weapons from simple stones, and peruse the antique tractors near the old cotton gin.
If your aching feet can’t make the trek to the historic downtown area catch a lift on the hayride where you’ll tap your toes along the streets of Heritage Square to the tunes from musical entertainment featured on Stage One, eat your fill from the plethora of food vendors, and drool over the classic car exhibit.
There is even a children’s section with bounce houses, slides, and much more.