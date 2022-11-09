Machine

Everyone’s favorite sticky-sweet celebration is right around the corner, so dig out those walking shoes and get ready for a Saturday filled with old-fashioned syrup-making, storytelling, live music, classic cars, and city-wide shopping for those special once-a-year treats. 

The 33rd Annual Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off at 9 a.m., Saturday, November 12. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription