If you recently purchased a new cell phone chances are you are connected to the new 5-G network. That’s what the craze is about right now among cell phone carriers. What you may not know is your current cell phone may not work around 2022 depending on which carrier you have.
The big piece to this puzzle is what type of network your current phone uses which most people have no idea. Another big factor is how old is your cell phone and is it an economy model.
There’s not a lot of publicity about the fact that 3-G networks are coming to an end. Some cell phone users may wake up one morning only to realize they have no phone service and discover that their phone uses the 3-G network and will not work on 4-G LTE or 5-G.
When will this take place? It depends on who your carrier is. AT&T is supposed to end its 3-G service around February 2022. T-Mobile is planning to end theirs around April 2022. Both Verizon and Sprint are planning to end theirs around December 2022.
It might be a good idea before you buy a new cell phone or sign a long-term contract with any carrier you find out if the new phone is 5-G and does the carrier now have a 5-G network. Currently leading the race in providing 5-G is T-Mobile and Sprint, Verizon followed by AT&T.
According to Androidcentral.com 5-G service will provide faster speeds and reduced response times allowing for new services and cloud computing not previously available. Also it is rapidly expanding across thousands of U.S. cities.
Before you upgrade your phone or switch carriers, check to see which network gives you the best coverage on both 5G and 4G LTE.