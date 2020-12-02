Twenty-six Henderson Middle School students have been named to the prestigious ATSSB Region 21, All-Region Band. 

“Henderson’s been represented very well by our outstanding students and their hard work,” said Middle School Director Cody Sturdivant. “Our students jumped to the challenge and competed well.” 

This year is the first time a regional music competition has been done online. Hundreds of students from a dozen area schools auditioned on tape and were judged by a panel of directors earlier this month. 

“This is not an easy competition,” said Sturdivant. “And to that all the strangeness and different procedures of this year, and it really speaks well of our kids.” 

Henderson Students in ATSSB Region 21, All-Region Band:

Flute

Nicole Boyett 5th Chair 

Kara Dobbs 6th Chair 

Savannah Dao 10th Chair 

Clarinet

Chloe Ellis 5th Chair

Samantha Avila 13th 

Chair Giselle Alejandro 15th Chair 

Jayda Brown 18th Chair Matthew Davis 20th Chair 

Esmeralda Gonzalez 21st Chair 

Bass Clarinet

Kaylin Aveldano 3rd Chair 

Esmeralda Rivera 4th Chair 

French Horn

Emery Chenault 1st Chair 

Isabella Craig 5th Chair 

Tucker Harvey 6th Chair 

Rafe Whiteside 7th Chair 

Trumpet

Kaylee Wilkerson 5th Chair 

Turner Lebow 13th Chair 

Trombone

Adrian Jimenez 2nd Chair 

Charity Thompson 7th Chair 

Michaela Rawlinson 10th Chair 

Tuba

Linda Craig 3rd Chair 

Emily Hathorn 5th Chair 

Percussion

Jonah Cartwright 2nd Chair

Addison Standley 4th Chair 

Cole Greenhouse 5th Chair 

Macen Jones 6th Chair 

