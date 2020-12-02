Twenty-six Henderson Middle School students have been named to the prestigious ATSSB Region 21, All-Region Band.
“Henderson’s been represented very well by our outstanding students and their hard work,” said Middle School Director Cody Sturdivant. “Our students jumped to the challenge and competed well.”
This year is the first time a regional music competition has been done online. Hundreds of students from a dozen area schools auditioned on tape and were judged by a panel of directors earlier this month.
“This is not an easy competition,” said Sturdivant. “And to that all the strangeness and different procedures of this year, and it really speaks well of our kids.”
Henderson Students in ATSSB Region 21, All-Region Band:
Flute
Nicole Boyett 5th Chair
Kara Dobbs 6th Chair
Savannah Dao 10th Chair
Clarinet
Chloe Ellis 5th Chair
Samantha Avila 13th
Chair Giselle Alejandro 15th Chair
Jayda Brown 18th Chair Matthew Davis 20th Chair
Esmeralda Gonzalez 21st Chair
Bass Clarinet
Kaylin Aveldano 3rd Chair
Esmeralda Rivera 4th Chair
French Horn
Emery Chenault 1st Chair
Isabella Craig 5th Chair
Tucker Harvey 6th Chair
Rafe Whiteside 7th Chair
Trumpet
Kaylee Wilkerson 5th Chair
Turner Lebow 13th Chair
Trombone
Adrian Jimenez 2nd Chair
Charity Thompson 7th Chair
Michaela Rawlinson 10th Chair
Tuba
Linda Craig 3rd Chair
Emily Hathorn 5th Chair
Percussion
Jonah Cartwright 2nd Chair
Addison Standley 4th Chair
Cole Greenhouse 5th Chair
Macen Jones 6th Chair