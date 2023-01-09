DeWitt

The DeWitt County Shutterbugs invite you to enter their annual Photography Contest and Exhibition.

The contest is open to all ages, and levels. Photos may be taken with a camera, phone, or tablet. Entrants do NOT have to be residents of DeWitt County or Texas. Over $1300.00 in prize money will be awarded in both the adult and youth divisions. In the adult division, there are ten categories: Action, Animals, Architecture, Birds, Black and White, Flowers/Plants, Landscapes/Scenic, Miscellaneous, Portraits/People, and Creative Effects. First place in each category will receive $50, second place $40, and third place $30. A special Wildflower category features an $80 award and Best in Show has a prize of $100. Adults have an entry fee of $5 per photo with no limit on entries.

