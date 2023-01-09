The DeWitt County Shutterbugs invite you to enter their annual Photography Contest and Exhibition.
The contest is open to all ages, and levels. Photos may be taken with a camera, phone, or tablet. Entrants do NOT have to be residents of DeWitt County or Texas. Over $1300.00 in prize money will be awarded in both the adult and youth divisions. In the adult division, there are ten categories: Action, Animals, Architecture, Birds, Black and White, Flowers/Plants, Landscapes/Scenic, Miscellaneous, Portraits/People, and Creative Effects. First place in each category will receive $50, second place $40, and third place $30. A special Wildflower category features an $80 award and Best in Show has a prize of $100. Adults have an entry fee of $5 per photo with no limit on entries.
We now have TWO youth divisions, Jr. Division which is 8th grade and below, and Sr. Division which is 9-12 grades. Each youth division is one general category. The first place in each youth division receives $30, the second place is $20, and the third place is $10. The entry fee for youth is $3 per photo with no limit on entries.
We will be celebrating our 25th contest by inviting the public to vote on their favorite photos and three People’s Choice ribbons will be awarded.
All entries must arrive at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main Street, between Wednesday, February 8, and Wednesday, March 22. Entries may be mailed or dropped off at the library, and entrants do not need to be present to win. No entries will be accepted after the deadline. The library is open Monday-Friday from 8:30-5:30, and Saturdays 9-12 p.m. On March 25th a panel of three qualified judges will select winning photographs based on technical merit and artistic impression. The photography exhibition will be on display at the Cuero Public Library from March 27-April 28 during regular business hours.
All entries must conform to the rules. The contest and display are at the sole discretion of DeWitt County Shutterbugs. I have attached a copy of our rules and a flyer. Please feel free to share the information with any other clubs, organizations, youth groups, photographers, etc.