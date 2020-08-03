During the last Commissioner’s Court meeting the 2021 proposed budget was presented and sent to the County Clerks Office for public inspection on July 29, 2020.
It may be viewed during office hours to any member of the public. The final hearing and action is scheduled for 10 a.m. on September 3, 2020 in the County Courtroom, first floor at the Rusk County Courthouse.
You may also view it online on the Rusk County website at http://www.co.rusk.tx.us and click on financial transparency link under the quick link section and then click on 2021 proposed budget or you can type in your search bar http://www.co.rusk.tx.us/upload/page/2817/docs/2021%20Proposed%20Budget.pdf to go directly to the proposed budget.
According to the proposed budget there is no increase in property taxes this year.