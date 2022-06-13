Grandparents and their grandchildren shared a special day on Friday at the Depot Museum’s 15th annual Grandparent’s Day event.
Starting promptly at 10 a.m., grandparents led their grandchildren through carousel rides, a petting zoo, wagon rides, ice cream making, coloring, and multiple other fun games and activities.
Syrup-making mules Easter and Bunny were welcomed back this year with their wagon to give everyone a unique trip around the block. Easter and Bunny also help make the syrup every year as a demonstration at the annual Heritage Syrup Festival in November.
The Depot Museum also hosted a small petting zoo, featuring two goats, a duck named Goose, a red hen, and a black rabbit.
While everyone enjoyed all the different activities, grandchildren were encouraged to join in on the ice-cream churning demonstration for a special post-lunch treat. The museum also included a selection of candy and other treats for everyone to customize their ice cream.
When the heat rolled in, grandparents and their grandchildren cooled off inside while decorating coloring sheets together.
Other games included checkers at the picnic tables and pick-up sticks.