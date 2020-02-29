ATHENS – Caleb Medford led all scorers with 22 points as the Henderson Lions advance in the Class 4A playoffs with a 49-37 victory over Caddo Mills.
Henderson will play the winner of the Van/Paris contest, which was played Friday night.
The game can be played Monday or Tuesday.
If Henderson plays Paris, the contest would likely be at either Pittsburg or Gilmer.
If Henderson plays Van, the contest could likely be in Tyler.
