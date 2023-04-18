Panola's Picassos.jpg

The M.P. Baker Library is hosting the new Panola’s Picassos Exhibit through April 28, and will feature artwork from local high school students from Carthage, Elysian Fields, Timpson and Panola Early College High School.

Now is your chance to see some of the brightest up and coming artists of East Texas with a new showcase of art by local high school students titled “Panola’s Picassos” hosted at Panola College’s Carthage campus.

The M.P. Baker Library is hosting the new showcase through April 28, and will feature artwork from local high school students from Carthage, Elysian Fields, Timpson and Panola Early College High School, as well as homeschooled students.

