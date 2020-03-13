The Henderson ISD has released a statement about students returning from spring break.
Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and families, Henderson ISD will extend its spring break by 5 days for staff and 6 days for students.
For now, HISD teachers and staff should plan on returning to work on Monday, March 23, and students will return to school on Tuesday, March 24.
I don't make this decision without an understanding of the problems it will create for parents, but the health and safety of students and staff are paramount. Because of that, I have decided to delay the restart of classes.
During this delay, the district will have time to plan for what comes next as national, state, and local officials react to the spread of COVID-19. District custodians will continue to ensure rooms and common areas are thoroughly cleaned, and we are also taking additional cleaning precautions on our buses.
Dr. Thurston Lamb
HISD Superintendent
