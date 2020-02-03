The University Interscholastic League announced its 2020-22 football alignments Monday morning.
It appears that Henderson will be playing in Class 4A-Division 1, Region 3-District 9 with Athens, Kilgore, Lindale, Mabank, Palestine and Tyler Chapel Hill.
As far as the Region 3 alignment, Henderson would face a potential bi-district opponent from the Highway 59 corridor and moving further south into the Houston area eventually as the playoffs progress.
Former district opponents Carthage and Van are moving in opposite directions.
Carthage is moving south and east taking on the likes of Center, Jasper, Madisonville Rusk and Shepherd.
Van is moving west to take on Region 2 opponents Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton and Mexia.
In Class 4A volleyball, Henderson picks up Lindale and drops Gilmer along with keeping Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Kilgore, LV Spring Hill and Chapel Hill.
The same is true for basketball.
Messages were sent to the Henderson corps of coaches, but as of 1:15 p.m. Monday, those calls and emails had not yet been returned.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.