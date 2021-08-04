The annual Yates Park School Supply Train will roll into town from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last, this Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Henderson Civic Center.
In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, this year’s event will be drive-through with no registration or documentation needed. There are no qualifications or minimum requirements to receive these supplies and all Rusk County students are welcome.
Parents or guardians must have the child present in the car to receive supplies.
Event director, Betty Elder, hopes to continue blessing the children of the community in this way and is excited to see the number of families helped by the community’s generosity grow in the coming years.