The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate, Eligah Johnson, an individual listed as a suspect in a local Sexual Assault investigation.
Johnson is described as a Black male, age 19, weighing approximately 145 pounds, and standing at 5’7”. He has a birthmark above his left eye.
Johnson is known to frequent the Kilgore area.
Johnson currently holds an outstanding arrest warrant for the criminal offense of Sexual Assault, a felony of the second degree.
Any person having knowledge as to the whereabouts of Johnson is encouraged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office (903) 657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers (903) 655-8477. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.