Glue sticks and crayons and blunt safety scissors, kleenex and headphones, and number 2 pencils; these are a few of your favorite things. As the start of the new school year is right around the corner for our Rusk County children, it’s time again for everyone’s favorite shopping season.
The Henderson News has compiled a list of links and pages to find those dreaded school supply lists.
Henderson ISD’s school supply lists can be found at www.hendersonisd.org. A quick scroll down on the home page will show a tab specific to school supply lists. Within this tab, you’ll find folders labeled according to campus.
Full Armor Christian Academy lists can be found at www.full-armor.org under the Our School tab, and Overton Elementary’s supply list can be found at www.overtonisd.org on the Elementary School header, but no such list was available for the Secondary campus.
Laneville ISD has posted its supply lists on the school’s Facebook page @lanevilleisd. The July 14 post will take a bit of scrolling to find, but all lists are available.
Parents searching for Mt. Enterprise ISD’s lists can find them at www.meisd.org. The right of the homepage contains a vertical banner of MEISD News which holds the link for needed supplies.
Tatum ISD’s website, www.tatumisd.org, holds its supply lists under the Parents and Students header, while Leverett’s Chapel ISD lists can be found at www.leverettschapelisd.net at about mid-page.
Supply lists for students of West Rusk ISD can be found at www.westrusk.esc7.net by clicking the BACK TO SCHOOL graphic.
Carlisle ISD made its lists public on its Facebook page @carlisleisd in a July 15 post but the lists can also be found on the school’s website at www.carlisleisd.org.