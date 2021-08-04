Henderson ISD will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Henderson Middle School (HMS).
This clinic is open to HISD staff, HISD staff’s family, and HISD students 12 years and older. All three vaccines will be available (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson). For those choosing a two-dose vaccine, DSHS will return September 2 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at HMS to administer the second dose.
If you do not get vaccinated on August 5 and change your mind, you will have the opportunity to get vaccinated on September 2. If you choose a two-dose vaccine on September 2, there is a possibility you will have to get the second dose elsewhere if DSHS is unable to return due to prior engagements.
Henderson ISD administration wants to express that the COVID-19 vaccine is NOT mandatory for HISD. It is VOLUNTARY.
If you have any questions, please contact Stephanie Gatlin, HISD Health & Wellness Coordinator, at 903-655-5037.