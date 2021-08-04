Another of Rusk County’s hidden gems, the Antiquity Encounter Museum at Texas Baptist Institute, will be hosting a tour and symposium from 12 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021.
The museum, located adjacent to the seminary’s main entrance, will welcome registered visitors to a private tour of the facility and its treasure trove of rare artifacts led by museum Director, curator, and world-traveling archeologist Dr. John Melancon.
After the tour, Dr. Melancon and guest speaker Avi Lipkin, author, international speaker, and Israeli politician, leader of the Bible Bloc Party vying for Representation in the Israeli Knesset, or parliament, will discuss some of the museum’s artifacts and recent archaeological revelations from Israel, along with their relevance to current affairs in Israel.
Those hoping to witness historic physical representations of biblical passages, stories, and parables are encouraged to attend. Christians hoping to deepen their spiritual journey by adding solid, substantial, historical, and cultural context to the dramatic events depicted in the Bible would leave the museum with new and lasting impressions of long-taught stories.
The event is free to the public but free-will donations are gladly accepted.
For those hoping to attend the guided tour, registration can be made through Don Everly Smith, event organizer. He can be reached by phone at 903-722-2557 or by email at doneverlysmith@gmail.com.