Holy harmonies will ring out from the halls of the Henderson Civic Center this weekend as the 168th East Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention draws singers from far and wide.
Beginning Saturday, August 7 and continuing until 2 p.m., Sunday, August 8, the 1500 Lake Forest Parkway location will ring with the combined voices of Rusk County regulars and out-of-state visitors alike, with attendees regularly venturing from as far as Mississippi to take part in the tradition.
Sacred Harp is religious folk music, which is sung with the aid of a unique shape-note songbook, The Sacred Harp.
Sung a cappella, the music is distinguished by its considerable use of the minor key and its unusual four-part harmony.