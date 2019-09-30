Funeral Services for Mrs Dorothy Mae Bradley-Ellis, age 89 of Tyler, Texas formerly of Henderson, were Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home Chapel. Husband, Mr Earven J. Ellis, Eulogist. Internment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Henderson. Funeral Services under the direction of Southern Funeral Home, Henderson, Texas.
Dorothy Mae Ellis was born on November 26, 1929 in Henderson, TX to the late Sam and Jesse Mae Bradley where she was a member of Midway Baptist Church at a young age.
Later in life she was blessed to meet and marry her husband Earven J. Ellis of 55 years and by his side as a member of Austin Chapel Church in Overton, TX she continued to honor God through service to her church, community and family.
She was a great woman of faith with a heart of gold who trusted God for everything. Her unconditional love for her family compelled her to adopt two generations of children and raise them as her own. She encouraged her children to love their family but more importantly to love God. Her warm spirit, beautiful smile, bubbly personality, and contagious laugh was a reflection of the intimate relationship she had with God and it was always on display. One of her favorite sayings was “Be Encouraged”. She truly believed that no matter what obstacles you may face in life; trust that God will make a way.
Dorothy Mae Ellis completed her work here on earth and God received her on September 22, 2019. She was proceeded in death by both parents; Sam and Jesse Mae Bradley, seven siblings; Gilmore Bradley, Ruth Thomas, Mable Tenner, Theodore Bradley, Betty Jo Zimmerman, Sammy Bradley, Mary Lee Wright and one daughter; Effie Ellis.
Leaving to cherish her memory her loving husband Earven J. Ellis, three sons; Earven Steve Ellis, Donald Edward Ellis and Eric Ellis, two daughers; Felicia LaShea Johnson and Monisha Lynette Simmons, two stepdaughters; Linda Nash and Delores Ellis, three nieces: Frannie M. Rettig, Mary Brown and Jessica Marie Brown, an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Simmons, Jamal Simmons, Donald Ellis, Jerry Ellis, Eric Ellis and Kevin Johnson.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.