Rusk County Commissioners issued an burn ban that goes into effect today.
All outdoor burning is banned in unincorporated areas of Rusk County from today until restrictions are terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Service and commissioners.
Commissioners agreed that the circumstances present in all parts of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.
A violation of this order is a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
